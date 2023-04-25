Roundup: Eddies blank Paw Paw; Vikings fall to Vicksburg Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg blanked Paw Paw 8-0 in Wolverine Conference tennis, while visiting Niles was defeated by Vicksburg 6-2 Monday afternoon.

Paw Paw at Edwardsburg

The Eddies improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference matches with the win over the Red Wolves, which was more competitive than the final score would indicate.

In singles matches, Julia Jones and Abby Pryor blanked their opponents 6-0 and 6-0 in straight sets, while Mackenzie Schaible and Eucris Ugay won 6-2, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-3, respectively.

Of the four doubles matches, two of them went three sets.

Delaney Haradine and Leah Stern won 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, while Libby Freudenburg and Julia Lewis won 6-7(12), 6-2 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Niles at Vicksburg

The Bulldogs remained in second place behind undefeated Otsego with their win over the Vikings.

Vicksburg improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Wolverine Conference matches, while Niles dropped to 2-3-1 overall and 1-2 in conference matches.

The Bulldogs swept the singles flights. Niles split the doubles flights, winning at No. 1 and No. 2.

Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson defeated Natalie Balkema and Avery Sands 6-2 and 6-2, while Caelyn Hinds and McKayla Bock defeated Sydney Glenru and Clara Centofanti 6-3 and 6-1.