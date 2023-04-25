Niles’ Thompson signs with SMC cross country Published 8:43 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Another local cross country runner has decided to continue their career at Southwestern Michigan College.

Niles’ Kierstyn Thompson will join teammate Tori Yates as a member of the Roadrunner cross country team according to SMC Coach Zac Satori. Thompson becomes the fifth member of the recruiting class of 2023.

Sartori is pleased to have Thompson join his squad.

“I was absolutely elated when Kierstyn reached out in regards to running at SMC,” he said. “She was a runner I had been following early in the year, but she’d indicated a desire to enroll elsewhere. I’m glad she’s changed her mind and decided to be a Roadrunner. She is going to be a great addition to the program.”

Thompson finished 34th at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 regional last fall.

“Kierstyn Thompson is a one of a kind student-athlete who impacts everyone that she comes in contact with,” said Niles Coach Jami Roden. “She is an incredible young lady who is a self-motivator and is consistent and persistent in whatever she does. She is well-respected by her classmates, teachers and administrators at NHS. I am beyond grateful for her leadership, loyalty and work ethic these past four years on the cross country team. Her absence next year will be missed and I am beyond excited to follow her as she continues her running career at SMC.”

Thompson and Yates join Coloma’s Camryn Bown, Paw Paw’s Taylor Meier and Lawrence’s Riley Sinkler in the class of 2023.

In the two seasons since Southwestern Michigan College revived its cross country program, the Roadrunners have been ranked nationally by the National Junior College Athletic Association and finished in the top four at the NJCAA Region XII meet in 2021 and place third last fall.

Southwestern Michigan College has qualified for the NJCAA National Championships both seasons.