Niles’ Jaynes earns Division 2 All-State, All-Wolverine Conference Published 12:46 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

NILES — Senior Chevelle Jaynes, of Niles, and Nicollette Mauer, of Edwardsburg, have been named first-team All-Wolverine Conference in girls bowling.

Jaynes was also named Division 2 first-team All-State by the Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association.

Jaynes was also named Division 2 first-team All-State by the Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association.

Conference champion Three Rivers had a trio of bowling named first-team, while runner-up Sturgis had a pair of bowling selected.

Representing the Wildcats were Tayler Mohney, Carley Krauss and Laighnee Roll-Pike, while Kortnie Matz and Lydia Boland were the Trojans who were named first-team by the league coaches.

Rounding out the first team was Otsego’s Alicyn Klok.

Niles’ Angel Walsh and Edwardsburg’s Catarina McGuire were honor mention selections.

All-Wolverine Conference Bowling

First Team

Tayler Mohney, Three Rivers

Chevelle Jaynes, Niles

Alicyn Klok, Otsego

Carley Krauss, Three Rivers

Kortnie Matz, Sturgis

Lydia Boland, Sturgis

Laighnee Roll-Pike, Three Rivers

Nicollette, Edwardsburg

Honorable Mention

Angel Walsh, Niles

Jessica Spidell, Plainwell

Kami Kimes, Sturgis

Grayce Swanson, Plainwell

Wybie Burke, Otsego

Donna Henson-Bohlen, Sturgis

Catarina McGuire, Edwardsburg

McKinley Kinnane, Otsego

Final Standings

Three Rivers 17

Sturgis 16

Otsego 10

Plainwell 7

Edwardsburg 6

Niles 6

Paw Paw 1