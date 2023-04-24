Niles’ Jaynes earns Division 2 All-State, All-Wolverine Conference
Published 12:46 pm Monday, April 24, 2023
NILES — Senior Chevelle Jaynes, of Niles, and Nicollette Mauer, of Edwardsburg, have been named first-team All-Wolverine Conference in girls bowling.
Jaynes was also named Division 2 first-team All-State by the Michigan High School Interscholastic Bowling Coaches Association.
Conference champion Three Rivers had a trio of bowling named first-team, while runner-up Sturgis had a pair of bowling selected.
Representing the Wildcats were Tayler Mohney, Carley Krauss and Laighnee Roll-Pike, while Kortnie Matz and Lydia Boland were the Trojans who were named first-team by the league coaches.
Rounding out the first team was Otsego’s Alicyn Klok.
Niles’ Angel Walsh and Edwardsburg’s Catarina McGuire were honor mention selections.
All-Wolverine Conference Bowling
First Team
Tayler Mohney, Three Rivers
Chevelle Jaynes, Niles
Alicyn Klok, Otsego
Carley Krauss, Three Rivers
Kortnie Matz, Sturgis
Lydia Boland, Sturgis
Laighnee Roll-Pike, Three Rivers
Nicollette, Edwardsburg
Honorable Mention
Angel Walsh, Niles
Jessica Spidell, Plainwell
Kami Kimes, Sturgis
Grayce Swanson, Plainwell
Wybie Burke, Otsego
Donna Henson-Bohlen, Sturgis
Catarina McGuire, Edwardsburg
McKinley Kinnane, Otsego
Final Standings
Three Rivers 17
Sturgis 16
Otsego 10
Plainwell 7
Edwardsburg 6
Niles 6
Paw Paw 1