July 24, 2004-April 20, 2023

Lois Faye LaPorte, 18, of Cassopolis, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Her life began Aug. 24, 2004, in Niles, Michigan the only child of Robert II and Michelle LaPorte.

Lois was full of life. She enjoyed reading, writing, and drawing. She was a country girl, was a tractor enthusiast, and loved playing in the dirt. She loved school. She loved her dogs, Dasiy and Sammy. She loved Halloween and the Nightmare Before Christmas. She was also a Build A Bear enthusiast. She loved playing videos, watching YouTube and TikTok, and Pokémon. Her favorite television show was Bones. She was a hard worker and was happy to help others.

Lois will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Robert II and Michelle LaPorte of Cassopolis: grandparents, Robert I and Connie LaPorte of South Boardman, Mike and Laurie Nelson of Morley; aunts, Tammy (Brian) Hartsell of Traverse City, Teresa LaPorte of Cassopolis, Heather Nelson of Battle Creek, Marjorie (Tyler) Ward, Rebecca (Dustin) Neal, both of Morley, Amanda (Ron) Kremers of Grand Rapids; uncles, William (Ginger) LaPorte of Edwardsburg, Michael (Amanda) Nelson of Michigan, Jack (Gabbie) Shephard of Morley; cousins, Kody Hartsell, Austin Hartsell, Savannah Hartsell, Dale LaPorte, Katie LaPorte, Cody Nelson, Mackinzie Nelson, Zane Shephard, Colt Neal, Charlie Neal, Clay Neal, Ava Ward, Emma Ward, Annie Nelson; and a host of extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lois Faye Nelson; great grandparents, Gilbert H. and Lois Corss, James L. and Olive Jean LaPorte, Floyd and Avis Williams, Bernice Nelson; great aunts, Rose Wright, Cindy Williams; and great uncle, Eric Williams.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Lois will be laid to rest with her great grandparents in Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Lois be made to a GoFundMe page via the following: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lois-laporte-lois-we-miss-you

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis.