Cassopolis girls track team wins two out of three Published 10:26 am Monday, April 24, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Host Cassopolis defeated Lawrence and Hartford in a Southwest 10 Conference girl’s tri-meet last Wednesday.

The Rangers topped the Tigers 62-36 and 63-61, but lost to Mendon 80-38.

The Cassopolis boy’s team was not as fortunate as defeated Lawrence 50-40, but lost to Mendon 98-29 and to Hartford 61-34.

In the girl’s portion of the meet, Quianna Murray won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 54.43 and Katherine Gregory won the high jump with a height of 4-8.

The Rangers also won the 400- and 800-meter relays.

The 400-meter relay team of Ryley Bowsher, Makayla Elliott, Lily Westrate and Atyanna Alford ran a time of 57.67. The 800-meter relay team of Bowsher, Westrate, Alford and Ella Smith posted a time of 2:05.60.

For the Cassopolis boy’s team, Jadyn Brown won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.75 and Davion Goins won the high jump with a height of 6-feet.