Roundup: Bucks fall to Huskies; Eddies 2-0 at Mattawan Published 12:35 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

BUCHANAN — For the first time this season, the Buchanan softball team tasted defeat.

On a cold, wet and windy day, visiting Portage Northern defeated the Bucks 8-2 in the third game of their non-league doubleheader.

With a steady rain falling for much of the second contest, the game was halted after four innings with the Huskies leading 5-4.

Neither team could create much offense through the first three innings, but Portage Northern was able to push a run across the plate in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies (7-3) scored four times in the fifth and three times in the sixth to open up an 8-0 lead on Buchanan.

The Bucks finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth as Caitlyn Horvath and Hannah Herman had back-to-back singles to open the inning. Hailee Kara followed with a two-run double to account for the Bucks’ scoring.

Kara suffered the loss for Buchanan as she allowed two earned runs on 10 hits.

The Bucks finished with eight hits. Horvath and Herman were 2-for-3.

In the second game, Buchanan scored a run in the first two innings and two in the second inning. Portage Northern scored three times in the second and single runs in the third and fourth to grab the 5-4 lead before the weather forced the game to end.

Camille Lozmack and Herman had the Bucks’ two hits. Lozmack allowed four runs on six hits in her four innings of work.

Buchanan now sets its sights on arch rival Brandywine and a key Lakeland Conference doubleheader at Brandywine Tuesday.

Edwardsburg softball

Edwardsburg went 2-0 at the Mattawan Invitational before play was halted due to weather Saturday afternoon.

The Eddies (8-1) blanked Stoney Creek/Rochester and Caledonia 10-0 in their first two games of the tournament. Edwardsburg was leading the host Wildcats 2-1 when play was stopped by rain.

Against Stoney Creek, the Eddies led 5-0 after two innings of play before exploding for five runs in the fifth to end the game early.

Samantha Baker tossed the six-hit shutout to earn the victory.

Edwardsburg finished with six hits, led by Emma Denison, who doubled and hit a home run. Lani Hardin added a double.

Against Caledonia, the Eddies scored two runs in the first, second and fifth innings, three runs in the fourth and a run in the sixth to account for its scoring.

Denison tossed a one-hitter to earn the win.

Edwardsburg had 12 hits in the game, led by Caitlin Tighe and Sydney Klaer, who both doubled and hit a home run. Abby Bossler also had a home run, while Baker and Averie Markel added doubles.