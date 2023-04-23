Rangers win Southwest 10 Jamboree, third at invitational Published 5:40 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

CENTREVILLE — It was a good weekend for the Cassopolis golf team.

The Rangers captured first place at the Southwest 10 Conference Jamboree at St. Joe Valley Golf Club on Friday and then finished third at the 21-team Dicks Sporting Goods Invitational hosted by Perry at the Glenbrier Golf Course on Saturday.

Southwest 10 Jamboree

Cassopolis shot 162 to easy defeat runner-up Comstock, which shot 190 on Friday.

White Pigeon finished third (197), Centreville fourth (232) and Marcellus fifth (249).

Luis Laurenz-Diwo earned medalist honors with a round of 38.

Logan Pflug shot 40, Kenny May 42 and Brayden Westrate 42.

Dicks Sports Goods Invitational

Lansing Catholic took home the team championship Saturday after shooting 336 as a team.

Haslett was second with a 338 and Cassopolis third with a 343.

Haslett’s Carter Gerand shot 78 to take home medalist honors.

The Rangers’ Brayden Westrate just missed winning medalist as she shot 79. The Rangers also got an 80 from Laurenz-Diwo, a 91 from Pflug and a 93 from William Westrate.

