Cassopolis woman gets prison time for meth possession Published 5:00 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Cassopolis woman was given the chance on probation after being found in possession of meth.

Pamela Jo Spicer-Waterson, 58, of Griffis Road in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for two days served and $1,588 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 22, 2021 at a residence on Lakeview Drive in Dowagiac.

“You’re 58 years old and this is your second felony drug possession conviction, the first was 10 years ago,” Judge Herman said. “You’re now on disability with limited resources and I think why on God’s green earth would you waste your resources on drugs. If you have an addiction issue, you need to address it. If you don’t address it, you will end up in jail.”