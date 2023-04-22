Roundup: Bobcats, Bucks win pair of matches; Vikings and Eddies fall Published 8:43 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

NILES — The No. 7-ranked Brandywine tennis team swept visiting Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake and South Bend Riley in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon.

The Bobcats (7-1) blanked both Bridgman/Our Lady of the Lake and Riley 8-0.

In its match against the Bees/Lakers, Brandywine were especially dominant in the doubles flights as the Bobcats dropped just six games. Brandywine swept the singles flights, dropping just eight games.

Hannah Earles had the most competitive match as she defeated Isabelle Schraubce 6-4 and 6—2 at No. 1 singles.

Riley was a bit more competitive even though the Bobcats swept all eight flights in straight sets.

The best match of the day came at No. 2 doubles where Tressa Hullinger and Dani Holder defeated Emma Richards and Katie Walkowski 6-3 and 6-4.

The Bobcats return to the court Thursday as they had to Berrien Springs for a Lakeland Conference showdown with the Shamrocks.

New Buffalo at Buchanan

The Bucks blanked the Bison 8-0 in a non-conference match Thursday.

Buchanan swept the singles flights, winning all but eight games. The Bucks were even more dominant in the doubles flights, winning all but six games in sweeping New Buffalo in straight sets.

Olivia Paturalski and Annabelle Adams at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, defeated Camille Czech and Riley Tertel 6-1 and 6-3.

On Friday, Buchanan defeated Berrien Springs 5-3 in a Lakeland Conference match.

The Bucks won all eight flights in straight sets.

The most competitive match of the afternoon was a No. 2 singles where Adams defeated Madylin Keigley 7-5 and 7-5.

Buchanan will host Three Rivers in a non-conference match on Tuesday.

Niles at Sturgis

The host Trojans defeated the Vikings 6-2 in Wolverine Conference tennis Wednesday.

Sturgis swept the singles flights, winning all in straight sets. The Trojans lost just six games in the process.

The Vikings split the doubles flights, winning the first two flights.

Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson defeated Madison Golden and Johanna Royokkers 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. McKayla Bock and Caelyn Hinds defeated Ava Stewart and Katherine Steele 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Niles returns to action Monday as it hosts Vicksburg in another Wolverine Conference match.

Edwardsburg at Otsego

The host Bulldogs handed the Eddies their first loss of the season as they blanked Edwardsburg 8-0 in a Wolverine Conference match.

The most competitive match of the day came at No. 4 singles where Otsego’s Annaliese Podewell defeated the Eddies’ Abby Pryor 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

Edwardsburg is competing in the Sturgis Invitational Saturday before hosting Paw Paw in a Wolverine Conference match Monday.