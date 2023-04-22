PHOTO STORY: LifePlan Hero Run draws hundreds to Niles Published 6:00 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

NILES — Heroes of all ages descended upon downtown Niles to thwart villainy and participate in the annual LifePlan Hero Run 5K and 10K.

The races – which included a 5K run/walk and 10K – began and ended at Riverfront Park and took runners through downtown Niles, historic neighborhoods and along the Riverwalk trail. In addition to awards for the top finishers, there was also a costume contest for those who dressed up as a superhero.

In the 5K race, Chris White of Granger, Indiana crossed the finish line first with a time of 17:19.01 and Kimberly Siek, of Michigan, placed first among women with 21:54.35. For the 10K, Kevin Siek took first with 39:37.12, while Samantha Zimmerman placed first among women with a time of 44:56.97.

LifePlan, a faith based organization specializing in supporting people facing pregnancy and family related issues, has offices in Benton Harbor and downtown Niles at 527 E. Main St.

Proceeds from the race will support LifePlan and its programs and services for expecting mothers and their significant others, including educational classes, limited medical care and baby items.