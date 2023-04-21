South Carolina man gets prison time for Cass County sexual assault case Published 1:58 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A South Carolina man already in prison for criminal sexual conduct was given another prison term for molesting a child nearly 20 years ago.

Ronald Lee Webb, 47, of Bishopville, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and was sentenced to 40 months in prison with credit for 640 days already served. He must pay $1,048 in fines and costs and register as a sex offender.

In the current case, Webb molested a young girl at locations in Cass County in 2005 and 2006. The victim is related to the victims in another case that happened in St. Joseph County, Michigan in 2004. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison Nov. 20, 2020 in that case and is expected to be released Nov. 24, 2024.

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman noted that the new sentence is concurrent with Webb’s existing prison sentence and that he should be released from both sentences on the November, 2024 date.

Webb’s past record includes a 1997 sentence to four years in prison for third degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim age 13-15. That incident occurred in Cass County.

“I’ve made a lot of changes in my life, but I messed up bigtime before,” Webb said before his sentencing. “I can’t go back, I can only go forward.”

Judge Herman noted that Webb’s actions have had a very dramatic impact on the victim’s life. He said that she had dropped out of school, started using drugs, was in an abusive relationship and attempted suicide before starting to turn her life around in recent years.

“She asks for the maximum sentence and that you rot in hell,” Judge Herman said. “I can’t disagree with what she asks. But for the plea agreement, that is what I would be doing. You destroyed young girls’ lives for your own jollies.”

“You sit here and tell me you’re a changed individual,” the judge added. “I can’t say if you are or you aren’t, but if you come back here and haven’t changed, you will probably die in prison.”