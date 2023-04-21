ESC to host inaugural Hero Run event Published 12:10 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A local organization is aiming to bring the community together with its new Memorial Day event.

The Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 US-12, is preparing to host its inaugural Hero Run 5K Run and 2K Walk. The event aims to honor veterans, active duty and public service professionals. Participating veterans, active duty and PSPswill receive a blue shirt that says “Hero’s Edition” while everyone else will receive a white t-shirt.

There will be a 5K run and a 2K fun walk, starting at 8 a.m. with check-ins starting at 7 a.m. The race will begin and finish at the ESC’s cross country trail. Registration fee is $30 before May 14, which includes a run t-shirt and snacks. First, second and third place medals will be awarded.

A 5K event has long been something the ESC has wished to pursue, according to events coordinator Patty Patzer.

“The sports complex has a cross country trail, so we have thought about doing a run for a while,” she said. “We decided if we were gonna do that, its theme would be patriotic in honor of our local veterans, active duty and public servants.”

Anyone who registers can bring items for Hero Haul, a nonprofit that collects supplies to benefit veterans at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center in Battle Creek, Michigan, and the St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana. Items include personal care products, gift cards and more. As the event grows, Patzer hopes to donate proceeds to Hero Haul in the future.

For Patzer, being able to honor veterans and first responders with the event means a lot.

“They do such a service for us and protect us,” she said. “We just want to show them some respect and honor and we thought memorial day was a great day to do that.”

Those interested in participating can register online at runsignup.com/race/donate/mi/edwardsburg/escherorun or by calling (269) 414-4417.