Daily Data: Friday, April 21
Published 12:05 pm Friday, April 21, 2023
TENNIS
STURGIS 6, NILES 2
At Sturgis
Singles
- Rylee Carver (S) d. Stella McDaniel 6-1, 6-1; 2. Emily Schuller (S) d. Aiden Martin 6-1, 6-1; 3. Tess Scheske (S) d. Kaylee Forbes 6-1, 6-1; 4. Gracie Perry (S) d. Ella Knight 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Zoe Gondeck-Anna Johnson (N) d. Madison Golden-Johanna Royokkers 6-1, 6-1; 2. McKayla Bock-Caelyn Hinds (N) d. Ava Stewart-Katherine Steele 6-2, 6-1; 3. Bella Currier-Rosa Soto (S) d. Aubrey McIntosh-Hailee Mitchell 6-2, 6-0; 4. Lauren Whitehead-Chloe Clark (S) d. Lucy Custard-Jaida Grear 6-2, 6-3
Records: Niles 2-2-1, 1-1 Wolverine Conference, Sturgis 2-, 2-0 Wolverine Conference
BRANDYWINE 8, SOUTH HAVEN 0
At South Haven
Singles
- Hannah Earles (BW) d. Katherine Hartmann 6-0, 6-2; 2. Mari Allen (BW) d. Yasmine Becerne 6-1, 6-0; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Maggie Trowbridge 6-0, 6-1; 4. Abagail Solloway (BW) d. Kelsey Hodgman 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
- Abbie Hubbard-Chloe Sidenbender (BW) d. Hannah DeVries-Hannah Kaczmarek 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tressa Hullinger-Dani Holden (BW) d. Tekera Farmer-Camborley Gleason 6-1, 6-1; 3. Isabelle Sosnoski-Sydney Olson (BW) d. Elena Cavendas-Evani Flores 6-0, 6-1; 4. Ashlyn Kohler-Jaelyn Franks (BW) d. Joce Wolfe-Oliva Emenhhiser 6-0, 6-0
Record: Brandywine 5-1, 1-0 Lakeland Conference
ALLEGAN 8, BUCHANAN 0
At Allegan
- Grace Clearwarter (A) d. Oliva Paturalski 6-0, 6-0; 2. Addy Fales (A) wins by default; 3. Bristyn Neldon (A) d. Riley Capron 6-0, 6-1; 4. McKenna Morrie (A) d. Kaitlin Ferrell 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
- Grace Davis-Emma Kuebler (A) d. Norah Kutemeier-Taegan Manigold-Summers 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ragan Meeter-Luna Ruiz (A) d. Kayla Baich-Alex Paturalski 6-1, 6-0; 3. Hanna Kievit-Taylor Fuller (A) d. Isabell Bryans-Sadie Holloway 6-1, 6-1; 4. Lilly Dame-Sophia Augustine (A) d. Olivia Kutemeier-Laura Sweeney 6-0, 7-6(2)
Records: Buchanan 3-2, Allegan 5-0
(Provided by MHSTeCA)
Division 1
- Ann Arbor Pioneer
- Troy
- Bloomfield Hills
- Clarkston
- Utica Eisenhower
- Novi
- Northville
- Port Huron Northern
- Ann Arbor Skyline
T10. Traverse City Central
T10. Stoney Creek
Division 2
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
- Birmingham Seaholm
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
- Portage Central
- East Grand Rapids
- Battle Creek Lakeview
- Byron Center
- St. Joseph
- Mattawan
- Birmingham Groves
Division 3
- Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood
- Chelsea
- Detroit Country Day
- Norte Dame Prep
- Grand Rapids Christian
- Bloomfield Hills Marian
- Stevensville Lakeshore
- Otsego
- Forest Hills Eastern
T10. Allegan
T10. Holland Christian
Division 4
- Ann Arbor Greenhills
- B.H. Academy of Sacred Heart
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Jackson Lumen Christi
- Elk Rapids
- Wixon St. Catherine
- Brandywine
- North Muskegon
- Traverse City St. Francis
- Grand Rapids West Catholic
TRACK & FIELD
At Cassopolis
Girls Results
MENDON 80, CASSOPOLIS 38
CASSOPOLIS 62, LAWRENCE 36
CASSOPOLIS 63, HARTFORD 61
Individual Results
(Winner and top Cassopolis finisher)
100: 1. Alexis Ames (M) 14.05, 5. Maddilynn Wilson (CA) 15.25; 200: 1. Alexis Ames (M) 30.55, 3. Alessa Blancard (CA) 32.48; 400: 1. Taylor Zinsmaster (M) 1:10.18, 2. Alessa Blancard (CA) 1;14.17, 3. Lily Westrate (CA) 1:16.65; 800: 1. Presley Allen (M) 2:37.24, 4. Emily Carlisle (CA) 3:34.13; 1,600: 1. Presley Allen (M) 5:45.13, 6. Emily Carlisle (CA) 7:56.88; 3,200: 1. Presley Allen (M) 12:35.28; 100 hurdles: 1. Gracie Schultz (M) 19.19, 2. Quianna Murray (CA) 19.48; 300 hurdles: 1. Quianna Murray (CA) 54.43; 400 relay: 1. Cassopolis (Ryley Bowsher, Makayla Elliott, Atyanna Alford, Ella Smith) 57.67; 800 relay: 1. Cassopolis (Ryley Bowsher, Lily Westrate, Atyanna Alford, Ella Smith) 2:05.60; 1,600 relay: 1. Mendon 5:10.45; 3,200 relay: 1. Hartford 14:07.67; Shot put: 1. Keyara Szymanski (M) 36-5, 2. Aleis Millirans (CA)31-8; Discus: 1. Keyara Szymanski (M) 98-4, 5. Alexis Millirans (CA) 81-4; High jump: 1. Katherine Gregory (CA) 4-8; Long jump: 1. Alicyn Arevalo (M) 13-3, 8. Maria Inenser (CA) 9-8
Boys Results
MENDON 98, CASSOPOLIS 29
CASSOPOLIS 50, LAWRENCE 40
HARTFORD 61, CASSOPOLIS 34
Individual Results
(Winner and top Cassopolis finisher)
- Caiden Smith (H) 11.49, 5. Nehlanh Vanhphoumy (CA) 12.89; 200 1. Caiden Smith (H) 23.61; 400: 1. Christian Smith (L) 57.61, 9. Hunter Ottman (CA) 1:05.45; 800: 1. Ryder Gorham (M) 2:26.69, 4. Jaren Waldschmidt (CA) 2:32.44; 1,600: 1. Ben Iobe (M) 5:19.20, 3. Jaren Waldschmidt (CA) 5:35.44; 3,200: 1. Ben Iobe (M) 12:04.37; 110 hurdles: 1. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.75; 300 hurdles: 1. Jack McCaw (M) 47.055; 400 relay: 1. Hartford 47.17, 3. Cassopolis 49.95; 800 relay: 1. Mendon 1:50.69, 2. Cassopolis (William Westrate, Zachary Thammovangsa, Darion Peterson-Evans, Jaylen Pratt) 1:50.90; 1,600 relay: 1 Mendon 4:08.34; 3,200 relay: 1. Hartford 9:52.46; Shot put: 1. Gabe Haigh (M) 41-10, 3. TorQuan Jamison (CA) 35-10; Discus: 1. Conner Tangeman (L) 99-8, 9. TorQuan Jamison (CA) 78-9; High jump: 1. Davion Goins (CA) 5-8; Long jump: 1. Caiden Smith (H) 20-2, 5. Davion Goins 16-8
GOLF
At Hawkshead G.C, South Haven
Medalist
Benny Miller, Paw Paw – 35
Team Scores
Paw Paw 171, South Haven 183, Dowagiac 201, Buchanan 210, Brandywine 226, Berrien Springs 231
Dowagiac Results
Abraham Guernsey 46, Travis Rehborg 48, Luke Spagnoli 52, Sa, Strom 55, Dane Spagnoli 58, Kaden Sandora 59
Buchanan Results
Aiden Mondschein 48, Carson Shelton 52, Dean Wegner 555, Tyler Miller 58, Jacob Kuntz 61, Lucas Winegardner 72
Brandywine Results
Sam Douglass 56, Shaun Wixon 56, Conner Dye 557, Miles LeMere 57, Mason Ritchey 66, William Hayes 75, Carter Hayes 66