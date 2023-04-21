Daily Data: April 20
Published 10:19 am Friday, April 21, 2023
TRACK & FIELD
At Niles
Girls Results
THREE RIVERS 83, NILES 50
PLAINWELL 102, NILES 3
Individual Results
(Winner and top Niles finisher)
Shot put: 1. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 34-6; Discus: 1. Elle Ruiz-Grant (N) 93-0; High jump: 1. Annabelle Gill (TR) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. Ava Collier (PL) 8-6, 2. Stella Hover (N) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Anastasia Kopczynsk (N) 15-8.5; 100: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 12.87, 3. Anastasia Kopczymsk (N) 13.54; 200: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 26.62; 3. Anastasia Kopcztnski (N) 28.73; 400: 1. Kylin Griffin (TR) 59.89, 4. Kylie Conn (N) 1:11.70; 800: 1 Futaba Inoue (PL) 2:44.90, 4. Kierstyn Thompson (N) 2:55.99; 1,600: 1. Grace Pettit (PL) 5:58.83, 5. Aubrey Jackson (N) 5:17.30; 3,200: 1. Grace Pettit (PL) 12:46.64, 4. Aubrey Jackson (N) 14:13.81; 100 hurdles: 1. Annabelle Gill (TR) 17.57; 300 hurdles: 1. Annabelle Gill (PL) 54.09, 3. Stella Hover (N) 58.52; 400 relay: Plainwell 54.52, 3. Niles 57.28; 800 relay: 1. Three Rivers 1:54.68; 1,600 relay: 1. Plainwell 4:40.44, 4. Niles 5:19.82; 3,200 relay: 1. Plainwell 11:50.40
Boys Results
THREE RIVERS 88, NILES 49
PLAINWELL 90, NILES 46
(Winner and top Niles finisher)
Shot put: 1. Michael Griffey (PL) 47-6.5, 2. Bryce Young (N) 36-6.5; Discus: 1. Michael Griffey (PL) 148-4, 7. Jordan Cunningham (N) 86-9; High jump: 1. Jordan Pisco (TR) 6-0, 3. Ethan Chambliss (N) 5-8; Pole Vault: 1. Tre Rohrer (TR) 10-0, 5. Brody Beckman (N) 8-0, 5. Nathan Becraft (N) 8-0, 5. Hunter Suddon (N) 8-0; Long jump: 1. Gavin Schosso (PL) 19-5, 4. Alex Anderson (N) 18-2; 100: 1. Ryan McDaniel (PL) 11.47, 2. Julian Means-Flewellen (N) 11.59; 200: 1. Antwone Whitelow (N) 23.56; 400: 1. Aydan McCarey (N) 53.25; 800: 1. Thai Nguyen (PL) 2:10.16, 6. Braiden Bennet (N) 2:20.16; 1,600: 1. Isaac Veen (PL) 4:56.18, 7. Logan Ritchie (N) 5:25.72; 3,200: 1. Isaac Veen (PL) 10:46.20, 7. Logan Ritchie (N) 12:14.17; 110 hurdles: 1. Aydan McCarey (N) 16.29; 300 hurdles: 1. Carter Monette (PL) 44.48, 4. Aiden Brazo (N) 48.32; 400 relay: 1. Niles (Antwone Whitelow, Peyton Gordon, Julian Means-Flewellen, Alex Anderson) 45.75; 800 relay: 1. Niles (Julian Means-Flewellen, Antwone Whitelow, Ayden McCarey, Quinton King Jr.) 1:36.13; 1,600 relay: 1. Three Rivers 3:48.92, 3. Niles 3:59.36; 3,200 relay: 1. Plainwell 9:13.16, 7. Niles 11:48.38
At Cassopolis
Girls Results
MENDON 80, CASSOPOLIS 38
CASSOPOLIS 62, LAWRENCE 36
CASSOPOLIS 63, HARTFORD 61
Individual Results
(Winner and top Cassopolis finisher)
100: 1. Alexis Ames (M) 14.05, 5. Maddilynn Wilson (CA) 15.25; 200: 1. Alexis Ames (M) 30.55, 3. Alessa Blancard (CA) 32.48; 400: 1. Taylor Zinsmaster (M) 1:10.18, 2. Alessa Blancard (CA) 1;14.17, 3. Lily Westrate (CA) 1:16.65; 800: 1. Presley Allen (M) 2:37.24, 4. Emily Carlisle (CA) 3:34.13; 1,600: 1. Presley Allen (M) 5:45.13, 6. Emily Carlisle (CA) 7:56.88; 3,200: 1. Presley Allen (M) 12:35.28; 100 hurdles: 1. Gracie Schultz (M) 19.19, 2. Quianna Murray (CA) 19.48; 300 hurdles: 1. Quianna Murray (CA) 54.43; 400 relay: 1. Cassopolis (Ryley Bowsher, Makayla Elliott, Atyanna Alford, Ella Smith) 57.67; 800 relay: 1. Cassopolis (Ryley Bowsher, Lily Westrate, Atyanna Alford, Ella Smith) 2:05.60; 1,600 relay: 1. Mendon 5:10.45; 3,200 relay: 1. Hartford 14:07.67; Shot put: 1. Keyara Szymanski (M) 36-5, 2. Aleis Millirans (CA)31-8; Discus: 1. Keyara Szymanski (M) 98-4, 5. Alexis Millirans (CA) 81-4; High jump: 1. Katherine Gregory (CA) 4-8; Long jump: 1. Alicyn Arevalo (M) 13-3, 8. Maria Inenser (CA) 9-8
Boys Results
MENDON 98, CASSOPOLIS 29
CASSOPOLIS 50, LAWRENCE 40
HARTFORD 61, CASSOPOLIS 34
Individual Results
(Winner and top Cassopolis finisher)
1. Caiden Smith (H) 11.49, 5. Nehlanh Vanhphoumy (CA) 12.89; 200 1. Caiden Smith (H) 23.61; 400: 1. Christian Smith (L) 57.61, 9. Hunter Ottman (CA) 1:05.45; 800: 1. Ryder Gorham (M) 2:26.69, 4. Jaren Waldschmidt (CA) 2:32.44; 1,600: 1. Ben Iobe (M) 5:19.20, 3. Jaren Waldschmidt (CA) 5:35.44; 3,200: 1. Ben Iobe (M) 12:04.37; 110 hurdles: 1. Jadyn Brown (CA) 16.75; 300 hurdles: 1. Jack McCaw (M) 47.055; 400 relay: 1. Hartford 47.17, 3. Cassopolis 49.95; 800 relay: 1. Mendon 1:50.69, 2. Cassopolis (William Westrate, Zachary Thammovangsa, Darion Peterson-Evans, Jaylen Pratt) 1:50.90; 1,600 relay: 1 Mendon 4:08.34; 3,200 relay: 1. Hartford 9:52.46; Shot put: 1. Gabe Haigh (M) 41-10, 3. TorQuan Jamison (CA) 35-10; Discus: 1. Conner Tangeman (L) 99-8, 9. TorQuan Jamison (CA) 78-9; High jump: 1. Davion Goins (CA) 5-8; Long jump: 1. Caiden Smith (H) 20-2, 5. Davion Goins 16-8
GOLF
At Hawkshead G.C, South Haven
Medalist
Benny Miller, Paw Paw – 35
Team Scores
Paw Paw 171, South Haven 183, Dowagiac 201, Buchanan 210, Brandywine 226, Berrien Springs 231
Dowagiac Results
Abraham Guernsey 46, Travis Rehborg 48, Luke Spagnoli 52, Sa, Strom 55, Dane Spagnoli 58, Kaden Sandora 59
Buchanan Results
Aiden Mondschein 48, Carson Shelton 52, Dean Wegner 555, Tyler Miller 58, Jacob Kuntz 61, Lucas Winegardner 72
Brandywine Results
Sam Douglass 56, Shaun Wixon 56, Conner Dye 557, Miles LeMere 57, Mason Ritchey 66, William Hayes 75, Carter Hayes 66