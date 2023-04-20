United Women of Faith to host annual spring rummage, bake sale Published 5:05 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A local nonprofit is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year.

United Women of Faith, a nonprofit affiliated with First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, will host its annual spring/summer rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The sale – which has been a church staple for roughly 20 years – will feature clothing, home goods, media, books, furniture, tools, medical supplies and more. That Saturday, unmarked clothing will sell for $4 per bag while marked clothing and other items will be sold at half price.

“We believe that giving a helping hand to our community, church and missions to have these sales is the greatest feeling that we get inside us,” said organizer Darlene Trussell. “Our hearts are full of love and kindness to each other and our community.”

In addition to gently used clothing and products, the church will also host a bake sale in conjunction with the rummage sale to feature homemade baked goods.

“Our bake sale is all homemade recipes and we also offer gluten-free baked goods,” Trussel said.

The rummage sale is a community effort. According to Trussell, more than a dozen volunteers are helping bring the sale to life.

“Our volunteers are men and women from all walks of life,” she said.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit several area nonprofit groups, including Cass County Cancer Service, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, ACTION Ministries, Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, Cass County CASA, Helping Hands of Cass County and the Salvation Army.

The organization raised $3,238 for the church during its last rummage sale.

“When we’re doing this, it comes from the heart,” he said. “It’s just amazing what people donate and we really appreciate the donations.”