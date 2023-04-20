Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber donates to high school robotics program Published 1:00 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A program dedicated to helping youth work with technology was recently the recipient of a donation from a local organization made up of area businesses.

The Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce presented a check to the Cassopolis RoboRangers to support its competition in FIRST Robotics, a global robotics community preparing young people for the future.

The presentation took place in the RoboRangers shop located in Ross Beatty High School. Pictured from the Cass/Van Chamber are members Eugene Wagner of Wagner Family Funerals and Jeff Nelson of Bolt Laserworks.

The Cassopolis RoboRangers Team 4325 was formed 12 years ago and was the first robotics team in Cass County. In that short time, it has qualified for state competition five times, including 2023 and the World Competition twice.

It has won a total of 17 awards. It is a community-funded and mentor-based program that builds science, engineering, technology, and business skills that inspire innovation and foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication and leadership. In the RoboRangers’ 12 years of existence it has changed the trajectory of many high school students.

If you would like to learn more about the RoboRangers visit their website at www.RoboRangers.org. To make a donation send a check payable to Cassopolis Schools – Robotics to Ross Beatty High School, 22721 Diamond Cove St., Cassopolis, MI 49031.