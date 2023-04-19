Edwardsburg Village Council discusses road repairs, finances Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Village Council met for their regularly monthly board meeting on Monday to discuss repairs on infrastructure, financial plans, and services for the citizens of Edwardsburg.

Street milling and paving will begin next month, stretching from Elkhart to M-62 on Davis Street and from Cassopolis to 1st Street on Church Street. The alley between the Post Office and R&R Sharpening will also be paved. The county will be milling the streets on May 4 and 5 and paving them starting May 8 until May 10. During public comment, one resident spoke up that they had already seen improvements on the potholes in the village.

Trustee Nancy Stoner reported that the planned move to the library building by the village could still be over two years away and that repairs to the current Village Hall would be necessary in the meantime. With the council’s approval, she intends to seek out estimates for electrical repairs and upgrades to the building.

The Council approved a number of financial reports and reviewed the finances for the past fiscal year. Council President Dennis Peak noted the success of ending the year financially solvent in spite of the challenges of rising gas prices, supply costs, and the take-over of the Edwardsburg Cemetery. They also welcomed new Village treasurer Sarah Overgaard. Overgaard reported that there were currently 65 delinquent water bills. The council officially adopted Resolution No. 2023-01 to establish a public hearing at 7: 15 p.m. Monday, May 15 to hear any objections before the village would roll the delinquent bills onto the owner’s property tax bills.

Public works coordinator Richard Low updated the council on the water tower, noting that repairs had been completed. The tower will be filled by the morning of Wednesday, April 19th, with workers taking extra shifts overnight Thursday to flush the system. He also reported that leaf pick-up would take place between May 8 and May 19. Residents are encouraged to put leaves at the streets to be vacuumed up.

Reports from the Fire and Ambulance Board showed that due a reduction in use of the service, the ambulance finished the fiscal year in the red. The Fire Department was able to raise funds through the sale of old supplies and equipment to the Bertrand and Marcellus Fire Departments. The fire department will be purchasing new air cylinders, though supply chain issues will delay their arrival. In the meantime, they have been relying on the mutual aid of other local fire departments willing to share equipment.

Trustee Terry Bidwell requested a number of equipment repairs and supply purchases. President Peak noted recent meetings to create a proactive timeline for the village to consider replacements for equipment so as to properly budget for future needs. Among the requests was a clutch repair for a wood chipper, a set of forks for the mini-loader, a secure toolbox for the trailer, and a plate compactor. Discussions were also started for the future purchase of a front loader, to be put into service in place of the mini-excavator, which would likely be sold. Supply chain limits will likely delay the purchase for two or three years.

The next Village Council Meeting will take place on Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m.