Dowagiac honors March Students of The Month Published 6:45 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education honored the district’s March Students of The Month during its meeting Monday night at Dowagiac Middle School.

One student was chosen from each school after a nomination from a staff member. Each student of the month received a framed certificate and a T-shirt with their name printed on it.

Sophomore Rylei Thielmann was chosen as Dowagiac Union High School’s Student of The Month and was nominated by teacher Katie Benassi.

“Rylei is a very hardworking student and always puts her best effort in everything he does. She advocates for herself, she asks for help when needed and tries to learn from her mistakes. While school doesn’t necessarily come easily for Rylei, she perseveres and never gives up.”

It is her goal to become an architectural engineer and she hopes to attend Van Buren Tech Center next year to get a jump start on her training.

Alex Mauai, an eighth grader at Dowagiac Middle School, was chosen for Student of The Month and was nominated by teacher McKenzie Collins.

“In the time I’ve known Alex, he’s been an exemplary student, a natural leader and an amazing artist,” Collins said. “Working with Alex has made me a better teacher… What I admire most about Alex is that he is the ultimate advocate, not only for himself but for anyone in need of support. Alex is not afraid to speak up for what is right, even when it means standing alone. He is not afraid to have an opinion that differs from everyone around him. Alex will always be true to who he is and who he is is pretty amazing.”

Fourth-grader Savanna Williams earned Student of The Month honors for Justus Gage Elementary and was nominated by her teacher Kristy Payne.

“Savanna is an excellent example of our Justus Gage hero expectations,” Payne said. “She is honest, she earns and gives respect to others, she is responsible, orderly and safe… it has been a huge pleasure to work with Savanna the past two years. I look forward to the rest of this year and next year to continue to work with her.”

Fourth-grader Aviahna Vincent was selected as Student of The Month for Patrick Hamilton Elementary school. She was nominated by teacher Crystal Hennninger.

“She is a very kind, respectful and responsible student,” she said. “She is a wonderful example of a Chieftain Hero; she strives to do her best in school. She follows all the classroom rules, helps other students, is always doing her work and is always volunteering to help myself and the students around her… She is a wonderful student and we are so incredibly lucky to have her at Pat Ham.”

Kincheloe fourth-grader Landon Sanders was nominated for Student of The Month by his teacher Sarah Posey.

“He has a positive attitude, he has determination, he is focused in the classroom and he is a true role model to all students in the school,” she said. “He is very polite and patient when interacting with peers and classmates. He shows respect by listening to others and taking turns.”

Third-grader Eladio Quincy Martinez-Murray was selected as Student of The Month.

“He was chosen because of his work ethic,” said Principal Alicia Stout. “When he is in class, he always does his best. When something is difficult, he does not give up. HHe is a wonderful student and an all-around kind person.”