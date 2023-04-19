Dowagiac falls to Our Lady of the Lake in title match Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Host Dowagiac went 1-1 at the Chieftain Invitational at the Dowagiac Middle School Saturday.

The Chieftains defeated Coloma 4-1 in the opening match of the round-robin tournament, while Our Lady of the Lake blanked Coloma 5-0 to advance to the championship match.

The Lakers also blanked Dowagiac 5-0 to win the Chieftain Invitational championship.

No individual scoring was provided.

“We started the day out, moving the ball in our first game, which gave us opportunities to score,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “The second game, it look like we were sleepwalking. Nobody had any energy. We looked extremely flat. I told the girls ‘today just was an our day and we don’t have time to worry about it.’”

Dowagiac was scheduled to host Niles Monday, but that match was postponed due to weather.