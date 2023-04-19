Brandywine High School announces Class of 2023 Top 10 Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NILES — Brandywine High School recently announced its Top 10 students for the Class of 2023.

The Class of 2023 valedictorians include:

Clara DePriest is the daughter of Brian DePriest and Kellie Rauch. In high school, she participated in varsity volleyball, food drives, volleyball camps, volunteering at church and donating to homeless shelters. After graduation, she plans to attend Lake Michigan College to major in Radiology.

Hannah Earles is the daughter of Mike and Debbie Earles. In high school, she participated in varsity girls tennis, Feeding America, basketball concession stand, sports gates, blood drive and National Honor Society. After graduation, she plans to attend Michigan State University to major in Actuarial Science.

Robert Hartz is the son of Matthew and Laura Hartz. In high school, he participated in soccer, cross country, soccer, track, cross country, two years of courtyard clean-up, band, blood drives, church food drives, basketball and soccer camp and refereed Junior Bobcat Games. After graduation, he plans to attend either Notre Dame or Michigan State University to study Actuarial Science.

Abigail Hubbard is the daughter of Andrew and Amanda Hubbard. In high school, she participated in tennis, National Honor Society, State Honors Choir and Food Bank of America. After graduation, she plans to attend Albion College to pursue Accounting.

Brody Prenkert is the son of Dennis and Abbie Prenkert. In high school, he participated in tennis, baseball, basketball, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Key Club. After graduation, Prenkert plans to attend University of Michigan to study Nursing/Nurse Anesthetist.

Olivia Sosnoski is the daughter of Nick and Sara Sosnoski. In high school, she participated in soccer and a Warren Dunes Stewardship. She also cleaned up local parks and bike trails, was a door greeter at Summit Church and babysat church toddlers. After graduating, she plans to pursue a trade apprenticeship.

Salutatorian

Sam Douglass is the son of Paul and Erin Douglass. In high school, he participated in football, golf, National Honor Society, Career and Technical Education and was a member of the band The Toonas. After graduating, Douglass plans to pursue a machining apprenticeship at Accu-Die and Mold through Lake Michigan College.

Also included in the Top 10

8. Malia Deno is the daughter of Chris and Mary Deno. In high school, she participated in band, track and field, color guard, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Science Olympiad. After graduating, she plans to finish up classes at LMC then studying at Michigan State University in either psychology or business.

9. Mari Allen is the daughter of Stacey Laubach. In high school, she participated in Key Club, National Honor Society, Church Food Truck, school clean-up, Christmas Party, volleyball and tennis. After graduating, she plans to enroll in the Southwestern Michigan College Nursing Program.

10. Kiersten Colby is the daughter of Jeremy and Kelli Colby. In high school, she participated in band, the Varsity Quiz Bowl team, National Honor Society and was a reading volunteer at Merritt Elementary. After graduating, she plans to finish the LMC 5th year program, graduate with an Associates Degree and then transfer to a four-year university.