Roundup: Bobcats win; Bucks and Eddies split games Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan split a pair of non-league baseball games with Paw Paw Saturday.

In other action, Edwardsburg was 1-1 at the Portage Northern Invitational, while Brandywine defeated Kalamazoo Hackett in a single game.

Brandywine at Hackett

Five Bobcat pitchers combined to hold the Fighting Irish to two runs on five hits.

Ryder Richard started and earned the victory. Also taking the hill for Brandywine were Ethan Adamczyk, Matt Veach, Jacob Sherrick and Drew Deming.

The Bobcats (4-1) scored three runs in the opening inning before adding runs in the third, fith and seventh.

Brandywine finished with six hits, led by Kaeden Warfield, who tripled and drove in three runs. Deming doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Jaremiah Palmer had a pair of hits for the Bobcats.

Paw Paw at Buchanan

The Red Wolves tossed a no-hit 10-0 shutout of the Bucks in five innings in the opening game.

In the second game, Buchanan (4-6) rebounded to win 7-4.

The Bucks scored two runs in the second, third and fifth innings, as well as, a run in the sixth to account for its scoring.

Buchanan had 10 hits, led by Kyle Lewis-Schadler, who tripled. Nick Finn and Tyler Baker added doubles.

Matt Trigg picked up the win in relief of starter Jake Franklin. Cade Preissing pitched two innings to earn a save.

Portage Northern Invitational

Grandville defeated the Eddies 12-6 as it took advantage of five Edwardsburg errors.

A pair of four-run innings — the third and fifth — proved to be the difference.

The Eddies outhit Grandville 10-9.

Brady Cook and Will Alber both had doubles for Edwardsburg. Alber took the loss.

The Eddies rebounded in the second game to knock off Portage Central 16-6.

Trailing 1-0, Edwardsburg scored seven runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings before turning the game into a rout with a nine-run seventh inning.

Brody Schimpa started and earned the win for the Eddies with relief help from Caleb Layman.

Edwardsburg pounded out 17 hits, led by Brady Cook and Peyton Bookwalter, who were both 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Tyler Leak and Caedin Pulling both doubled.