Niles school board selects five finalists for vacant seat Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

NILES — The Niles Community Schools Board of Education continues to move forward with the process of selecting a new trustee.

The school board selected five finalists for consideration in the search to fill a vacant seat on the school board during its meeting Monday at Ring Lardner Middle School.

The finalists are Daysha Amster, Kelly Gaideski, Tracey Reichanadter, Marci Taylor and Paulette Johnson.

Superintendent Dan Applegate was pleased with the number of candidates looking to fill the vacant seat.

“In the past, we’ve had one or two candidates for the board, maybe even fewer,” Applegate said. “I’m just very impressed with the large number of candidates. This will be a tough decision for the board to whittle that down.”

The board seat is available due to the resignation of Mark Weber on April 3. Weber is leaving the board to serve as a member of Lake Michigan College’s Board of Trustees. Per policy, NCS has 30 days following Weber’s resignation to fill the seat. If the seat is not filled within those 30 days, Berrien RESA will appoint a replacement.

The interviews, open to the public, are scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, and Wednesday, April 26, Administrative Services Center Board of Education room, located at 2120 20th Pl., Niles.

The interview schedule is as follows:

April 25

3:40 p.m. – Candidate 1

4:30 p.m. – Candidate 2

5:20 p.m. – Candidate 3

April 26

4:30 p.m. – Candidate 4

5:20 p.m. – Candidate 5

Following the final interview on April 26, the board will move to appoint a candidate to the vacant board seat. The new board member will participate in its first board meeting Monday, May 1.

For questions or more information, contact the NCS Administrative Services Center at (269) 683-0732.