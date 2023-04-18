McIntyre tosses perfect game as Niles wins Frazier Memorial Published 11:57 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 7

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Niles not only spoiled Dowagiac’s dedication of Hagen Field, but the Vikings also went on to take home the Bryan Frazier Memorial Championship Saturday.

Niles (6-3) defeated the Chieftains 8-1 in the opening game of the round-robin tournament. The Vikings then secured the title with a 10-0 win over Cassopolis in its second game.

Dowagiac ended up 1-1 on the day as it edged the Rangers 3-0 in the third and final game of the day.

The Chieftains were celebrating its new baseball field, which is named after former Dowagiac coach and Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Dean Hagen, who is the all-time winningest coach in Chieftain history.

Niles vs. Dowagiac

Leading 2-1, Niles scored a pair of runs in the fifth and then four runs in the sixth to break open the contest.

Brian Gonzalez worked the first four innings for the Vikings before giving way to Bradly Olsen, who pitched the final three innings. The pair combined on a one-hitter.

Niles finished with eight hits off of Mason Maggert and Kaleb Smith. Maggert started and took the loss for the Chieftains.

Sam Rucker led Niles with a pair of triples, while Talon Brawley added a double.

Niles vs. Cassopolis

Like in its game against Dowagiac, Niles used the fifth and sixth innings to break open its game with Cassopolis.

Leading 4-0, the Vikings (6-3) scored two in the fifth and four in the sixth to end the game an inning early.

Josh McIntyre tossed a perfect game with 13 strikeouts.

Niles had 12 hits, led by Olsen and Brawley, who both doubled.

Dowagiac vs. Cassopolis

The Chieftains used a three-run third inning to account for all the scoring in the contest.

Dowagiac (4-2) had three hits in the game, all singles.

Ben Klann went the district to earn the victory as he struck out 11 and walked just one.