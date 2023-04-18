Jean Eileen Flanigan Published 9:23 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

June 22, 1937-April 11, 2023

Joan Eileen Flanigan, 85 of Niles, passed away in her home on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with her family by her side.

Joan was born on June 22, 1937, in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Thomas and Hazel (Shippley) McMahon.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her son John David Flanigan and her siblings; Jim McMahon, Rosemary Currier, Bob McMahon, Tom McMahon, Katie Michaels, Jack McMahon, Dick McMahon, Patty Zurbriggen and Sister Sue McMahon.

On Jan. 10, 1959, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Pontiac, she married Thomas Flanigan who survives.

Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas and their children; Ann (Kenneth) Sheldon of Dowagiac, Mike (Julie) Flanigan of Niles, Jane Flanigan of Niles, Mary Matthys of Walkerton, IN., Major Martin (Krista) Flanigan of Berthoud, CO., Aren Flanigan of Niles, grandchildren; Lauren Ogren, Katie Urtel, Laura Flanigan, Allison Matthys, Raymond Matthys, Savannah Flanigan, Liam Flanigan, Great Grandchildren; Thomas Ogren, Luke Ogren, Kaden Urtel, Kolby Urtel, Karter Urtel and Kendall Urtel. She is also survived by her brother, Denny (Peggy) McMahon.

Joan worked for the Sisters of Holy Cross in Physical Therapy for 17 years. Joan was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Joan had also formally taught CCD. Joan loved the Lord and she prayed the Rosary every day. She enjoyed watching Figure Skating and was an avid reader. She was a proud mother and grandmother, Joan loved her family deeply. It was easy to see that she was always there for them and enjoyed the times they had together.

Visitation for Joan will be on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Mark Catholic Church 3 North 19th St. Niles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., in the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com

Memorial donations in memory of Joan may be directed to St. Mary’s School Niles 217 S. Lincoln Ave. Niles, MI 49120 or at https://stmarysschoolniles.org/donate