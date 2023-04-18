Georgia “Paulette” Nodruff Published 9:48 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

June 7, 1957-April 13, 2023

Georgia “Paulette” Nodruff, 65, of Cassopolis, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Per Paulette’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com

Paulette was born June 7, 1957, in Kennett, MO, to Paul and Della Syx. She attended Southwestern Michigan College where she earned her associates degree. Paulette was a hard worker; she loved her position at the Cass County Courthouse where she was employed for over 20 years before her retirement. She had a love for animals, especially cats. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Paulette is survived by her sons, Jason Nodruff, Joshua (Ashley) Nodruff and Chris (Sarah) Nodruff; grandchildren, Lucas, Chloe, Kylie, Madison, Tavin and Jaxson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Della Syx.