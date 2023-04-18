Dowagiac Union High School announces Class of 2023 Top 10 students Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A group of students was honored Monday for their efforts and excellence in the classroom over the past four years.

The Dowagiac Union School Board recognized Union High School’s Top 10 students of the Class of 2023 during its monthly meeting at Dowagiac Middle School. High School Principal Kelly Millin introduced the class, and commended each student for their accomplishments while at DUHS.

“It’s my honor to introduce the top 10 graduating seniors from Dowagiac Union High School’s Class of 2023,” she said. “This year’s top 10 group has been very competitive; collectively their GPAs range from 4.0 to 3.902. There eight thousandths of a point that separates the valedictorians from the salutatorian. The remaining top 10 are only separated by hundredths of thousandths of a point.”

This year, five students will share the title of Valedictorian with 4.0 grade point averages. The salutatorian is graduating with a GPA of 3.992

“This year’s seniors have many successes and each is special in their own way,” Millin said.

DUHS Top 10 Class of 2023

Kaylee Brooks – Valedictorian

4.0 GPA

Activities listed as choir and art

Future plans include pursuing visual arts or environmental science

Isabelle Deering – Valedictorian

4.0 GPA

Activities include National Honor Society, Rotary Interact, hHumanities Club, Student Senate, Environmental Club, Chieftain Heart, Competitive Cheer, Volleyball.

Future plans include working for Crime Scene Investigation in Oregon.

Abraham Guernsey – Valedictorian

4.0 GPA

Activities include National Honor Society, Robotics, Golf and Student Senate.

Future plans include pursuing computer programming.

Olivia Stanger – Valedictorian

4.0 GPA

Activities include National Honor Society, Rotary Interact, Humanities Club, Student Senate, Environmental Club, Chieftain Heart, Sideline and Competitive Cheer, Powerlifting, Competitive Dance.

Future plans involve working in the publishing world.

Cora Wegner – Valedictorian

4.0 GPA

Activities include National Honors Society, Rotary Interact, Humanities Club. Students Senate, Environmental Club, Chieftain Heart, Sideline and Competitive, Cheer, Golf and Competitive Dance.

Future plans include pursuing the profession of sustainability director.

Sashenka Cruz – Salutatorian

3.992 GPA

Activities include Educational Talent Search and Band

Future plans include pursuing art education or art therapy

Caleigh Wimberley

3.986 GPA

Activities include Student Senate, Chieftain Heart, National Honor Society, Softball and Volleyball.

Future plans include becoming a Physician’s Assistant.

Jordyn Olson

3.959 GPA

Activities include National honor Society and Chieftain Heart.

Future Plans include owning her own salon.

Makayla Dopkowski

3.953 GPA

Activities include journalism, Yearbook, Rotary Interact, National Honors Society, Educational Talent Search

Future plans include pursuing accounting and photography.

David Wadley

3.902 GPA

Activities include National Society, Journalism, Morning Announcements Animator, School Board Student Representative.

Future plans include pursuing a career in graphic design and becoming a pastor.