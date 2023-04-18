Cass County Commissioners to collect hazardous waste, used tires at free event Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

CASS COUNTY — As Cass County residents begin their spring cleaning, they will have an opportunity to get rid of several unwanted materials for free.

Sponsored by the Cass County Board of Commissioners, the Cass County used Passenger Tire Collection and Household Hazardous Waste Collection events return to Cass County from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Cass County Road Commission, 340 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis. With proof of residence in Cass County, people may drop off used tires from cars and pickup trucks, as well as a myriad of solid waste materials ranging from chemicals to electronics.

Cass County Commissioners Roseann Marchetti and Ryan Laylin, who have both volunteered at the event for several years, said the event is typically well attended.

“As an annual event we have many residents who look forward to it,” Marchetti said. “It helps keep used tires off county roadsides. We take things that the normal garbage doesn’t take. And there is no charge!”

Laylin offered a few tips for those planning to attend the event.

“The event is normally very busy before its scheduled start time,” Laylin said. “Be patient, do your best to listen to the few volunteers that are there helping. Enter the road commission north office driveway, off N. O’Keefe Street and continue past the fence for instruction.”

There is no cost to drop off tires. The road commission will continue to accept tires until 6 p.m., or until two trailers are loaded. No semi- or tractor tires will be accepted.

Those wishing to get rid of hazardous waste may drop off up to 300 pounds per vehicle. After 300 pounds, there will be a charge of $1.74 per pound. Electronics, small appliances, metal items and anything steel will be accepted at no charge.

Items that will not be accepted include major appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fireworks, used motor oil, fire extinguishers, ammunition, biohazards and propane tanks larger than 20 pounds.

“The hazardous waste is collected, crated and hauled off by an approved hazardous material company, that will be on site for the event,” Laylin said. “The tires will be trucked to a tire recycling facility near Sturgis, Michigan. Collected electronics are put into a trailer, then individually disassembled for recycling. Used flags as well as used eyeglasses can be collected at this event as well.”

Flags will be distributed to a local VFW to be disposed of properly.

Organizers also note that latex paint is not hazardous and may be discarded with ordinary refuse. Before discarding, people are encouraged to let the paint dry out.

No appointment is necessary for either event.

Laylin said he would like to extend “a huge thank you to Bob at the [Cass County Road Commission] for hosting the event and his willingness to help.”

Contact the Cass County Administrator’s Office at (269) 445-4420 with any questions.