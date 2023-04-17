Investigation underway following inmate death at Berrien County Jail Published 7:05 am Monday, April 17, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday morning after an inmate, a 32-year-old Buchanan woman, was found dead in the Berrien County Jail.

At approximately 12:38 a.m. Monday, Kiara Necole Haynes, of Buchanan, was found unresponsive in her cell. Life saving measures were taken by jail staff and Medic 1 Ambulance but were unsuccessful. Haynes had previous medical conditions and was currently lodged on drug charges. The Michigan State Police 5th District Special Investigation Section were requested to conduct an investigation into the death in coordination with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were no apparent signs of any trauma and an autopsy will be performed at WMed in Kalamazoo.