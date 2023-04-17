Great River Federal Credit Union donates $500 to Berrien County Sheriff’s Mounted Division Published 3:10 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — Representatives from Great River Federal Credit Union were on-site Thursday evening at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to present a $500 donation to the Sheriff’s Mounted Division.

The donation was received as part of an ongoing fundraiser organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Blossomland Lodge 100. Current fundraising efforts by the FOP Lodge 100 are geared towards the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial monument, and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Mounted Division.

The Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial is located in Lake Bluff Park, in Saint Joseph, and commemorates the sacrifice of 20 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line-of-duty. Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15.

The Berrien County Mounted Division is an all-volunteer unit of the Sheriff’s Office, consisting of sworn deputies who serve the people of Berrien County. The Mounted Division assists the Sheriff’s Office with the preservation of law and order, community events, and emergency operations such as search and rescue.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend their thanks to Great River Federal Credit Union for their support, as well as the Blossomland FOP 100, for their continued efforts to support law-enforcement in Berrien County, and the memory of our fallen officers.

Additional information about Blossomland FOP 100 can be found on their Fraternal Order of Police Blossomland Lodge #100 Facebook page. Information about the Berrien County Sheriff’s Mounted Division can be found at bcsheriff.org/679/Mounted-Division.