Niles restaurant closes, transitions to event space Published 1:34 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

NILES — A Niles restaurant announced its closing Sunday after more than two years in operation.

Management at Create Bar and Grill, 1245 S. 11th St., Niles, announced the restaurant would be closed indefinitely in a Facebook post. The space will continue both as a space for private events and as a catering service.

“As we say farewell to Create, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our amazing customers for your unwavering support,” reads the post. “We are excited to announce the changes coming to our soon-to-be newly remodeled event space, where we will be offering many of our amazing dishes and experiences for your special occasions. Again, thank you for the memories, and we look forward to being a part of your future celebrations.”

Create first opened its dine-in services in February 2021 after experiencing delays due to COVID. It offered guests a mix of menu options including handcrafted burgers, sandwiches, salads, pastas, cocktails and more. The restaurant also embraced the arts by featuring art galleries and hosting live music and paint sessions.

Readers with questions or seeking more information on our catering services are asked to contact Info@CreateNiles.com.