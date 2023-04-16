Dowagiac man gets probation for child abuse, resisting police Published 6:30 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who resisted police after he was seen shoving his daughter was sentenced to probation.

David Westron Marko, 33, of East Division Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to third degree child abuse and resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for 87 days served, completion of the Twin County Probation Program and Family Treatment Court and $1,128.

The incident occurred Aug. 27, 2022 in Dowagiac when police observed him shoving his daughter. He then resisted police when they stopped him.