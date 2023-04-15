Roundup: Eddies, Vikings, Bobcats win conference matches Published 9:43 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

NILES — Edwardsburg, Niles and Brandywine all picked victories conference victories on the tennis court this week.

Host Brandywine blanked Lakeland Conference foe Buchanan 8-0, while host Edwardsburg rolled to an easy win over Plainwell in Wolverine Conference action. Niles traveled to Three Rivers to defeat the Wildcats 5-3 in a Wolverine Conference match.

Brandywine vs. Buchanan

The Bobcats swept the Bucks in the inaugural Lakeland Conference match for both schools. Brandywine won all eight flights in straight sets.

The most competitive match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where the Bobcats’ Abagail Solloway defeated Buchanan’s Katie Ferrell 7-5 and 6-2.

“This was our first match against another D4 team,” said Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita, “as our previous five matches were against D2 and D3 schools, so we were well prepared for our Lakeland Conference opener.

Marazita said that Hannah Earles at No. 1 singles was “crisp and consistent.”

The win improved the Bobcats to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. The Bucks are now 2-1 and 0-1 in league matches.

Edwardsburg vs. Plainwell

Edwardsburg dominated six of the eight flights, winning them in straight sets.

The Trojans put up a fight at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, forcing one into a tiebreaker and winning the other match.

The Eddies’ Brooke Pazderka defeated Plainwell’s Autumn Gravelyn 2-6, 6-2 and 11-9 at No. 3 singles. The Trojans won at No. 4 singles 4—6, 7-6 and 10-4.

Niles vs. Three Rivers

Visiting Niles swept the doubles flights to improve 2-1-1 overall.

Stella McDaniel was the lone Viking to win in singles as she defeated Abigail Lemacks 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 1 singles.

Winning in doubles for Niles were Zoe Gondeck and Anna Johnson, McKayla Bock and Caelyn Hinds, Anna Kennedy and Audrey McIntosh, as well as Lucy Custard and Jaida Grear.