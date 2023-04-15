Paw Paw edges Dowagiac 1-0 in battle of former Wolverine foes Published 12:07 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Host Dowagiac dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to former Wolverine Conference soccer foe Paw Paw Thursday night.

The Chieftains managed just five shots on goal against the Red Wolves. Dowagiac keeper Triana Lee stopped 12 Paw Paw shots on goal.

“Paw paw took advantage of a rebound goal in the second half with 18:21 left in the game,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “It was a well-played match even though our offense struggled tonight. Our defense was second to none with Junior, Maggie Weller and Abby Dobberstein playing an amazing game in the back line to keep us in it, so we would have a chance at the end of the game. I was proud of the whole team effort. Triana came up with some big saves for us, and our team is starting to gel.”