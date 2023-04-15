Dowagiac man gets jail time for meth delivery Published 5:30 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man was sentenced to a year in jail for delivery/manufacture of drugs.

Bobby Leroy Kirby, 42, of Chestnut Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of meth and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for seven days served. He must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Oct. 20, 2022 when members of the Southwest Drug Enforcement Team searched his home and found drugs, scales, cash and weapons.

Judge Herman noted that while it was Kirby’s first felony, he could have faced a mandatory prison sentence but for the plea agreement obtained by his attorney that dismissed a felony firearm charge.

“Hopefully you’ve learned that drugs and guns are a lethal mix,” the judge said.