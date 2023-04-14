Tin Shop Theatre to present ‘Let Him Sleep ‘Till It’s Time for His Funeral’ Published 10:44 am Friday, April 14, 2023

BUCHANAN — The Tin Shop Theatre is gearing up for its next production, one in which it hopes will put the “fun” in “funeral”.

The historic theater, located at 108 E. Roe St., will be performing “Let Him Sleep ‘Till It’s Time for His Funeral,” by Peg Kehret.

Sponsored by Hoven Funeral Home and Buchanan-Galien Lions Club, performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22; 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23; 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Tickets are available online at tinshopthetre.org at $16.70 for adults and seniors and $9 for 12 and under (prices include service fee). Reservations can also be made at the box office at (269) 695-6464.

Directed by Alice Kring and starring Phil Brackett, Julie Blaylock, Craig Sumerix, Patricia Baltazar, April Jonatzke and Dave Perez, the comedy centers around the shenanigans that unfold when a man anxious about turning 50 receives a surprise funeral from his wife instead of a birthday party in an attempt to show him how much he is loved.

“This is a show for everyone in need of a good laugh,” Kring said. “It is hilarious. The cast has had a great time rehearsing. They’ve worked together quite a bit and are very familiar with each other.”

Throughout the production process, Kring has enjoyed watching the cast relish each other’s company.

“Just watching them have a great time on stage, interacting with each other, knowing it’s going to bring the audience a lot of laughter,” she said. “You can see how things start to snowball. I think the audience will enjoy it. It is a simple set, not a super long play. I think it’s been fun to put together.”

Kring said that the cast’s chemistry is one of the production’s biggest strengths.

“It’s a seasoned cast,” she said. “They’ve done quite a few shows together and work well together and are really fun to work with.”

Let Him Sleep will be Kring’s 16th Tin Shop production. She believes the show will be a great way for audience members to bring in the spring season.

“This is a show that people need to get out of the winter blues,” she said. “Springtime is here.”