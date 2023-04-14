15th annual Chili Walk draws hundreds to Buchanan Published 2:38 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

BUCHANAN — Hundreds flocked to the Buchanan Chili Walk cook-off Thursday evening to sample from 23 varieties of chili cooked by local Niles and Buchanan business owners.

The event was hosted by the Buchanan Chamber of Commerce and Red Bud Roots and sponsored by a variety of local businesses.

Those who participated in sampling the chili paid $5 for a spoon. The proceeds from the event were collected for the Buchanan Tree Friends. After the sampling was through, a panel of judges and the people voted for their favorite chili. An awards ceremony took place at Lehman’s Orchard Brewery and Farmhouse.

People’s Choice: Honor Credit Union

Most Spirited: McCoy Creek Tavern

Judge’s Choice: Honor Credit Union