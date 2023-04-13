Roundup: Dowagiac splits with Buchanan baseball; Bucks get softball sweep Published 9:14 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Defending Division 3 state champion Buchanan opened up its inaugural season in the Lakeland Conference at Dowagiac as the Chieftains played on their new baseball field Tuesday afternoon.

The Chieftains won the opener 6-4, but were unable to get a sweep as the Bucks rallied to win the nightcap 8-2. The split left the Chieftains 3-1 on the young season and 1-1 in conference play. The Bucks are 3-5 overall and 1-1 in the Lakeland Conference.

Across the road, visiting Buchanan made short work of Dowagiac, winning 15-2 and 14-0. Both games lasted just five innings.

Baseball

In the opener, Dowagiac scored four runs in the first and two runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead on the Bucks, who scored a run in the top-half of the second inning.

Buchanan would score single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, but could not did out of the early hole it found itself in.

The Chieftains were outhit by the Bucks 9-4, but took advantage of four Buchanan errors to account for its scoring.

Mason Maggert picked up the win with relief help from Kaleb Smith in the sixth inning. Thomas VanOverberghe took the loss for the Bucks.

Nick Schultz had a double for the Chieftains, while Connor Legault tripled and Preissing doubled to lead the Bucks.

In the nightcap, Legault tossed a one-hitter for the Bucks.

A pair of three run innings in the first and third broke the game open. Buchanan scored two more runs in the sixth to seal the victory.

Legault, Adam Gordon and Matt Trigg all doubled for the Bucks, who finished with seven hits.

Ben Klann took the loss for the Chieftains.

Softball

Visiting Buchanan overpowered Dowagiac offensively in picking up the sweep.

The Bucks outhit the Chieftains 23-10 in the doubleheader.

In the first game, Buchanan had 20 hits off a pair of Dowagiac pitchers.

Hannah Herman tripled and doubled for the Bucks, who also got a double and a home run from winning pitcher Hailee Kara and Alyvia Hickok. Sage Pruett and Camille Lozmack both doubled.

In the nightcap, Buchanan had 13 hits, led by Hannah Tompkins’ double.

Dowagiac got doubles from Caleigh Wimberley and Addie Wilson.