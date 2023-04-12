YMCA’s Weber appointed to LMC’s Board of Trustees Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Mark D. Weber has been appointed to Lake Michigan College’s Board of Trustees. He was sworn in on Tuesday, April 4, in the president’s office on the Benton Harbor Campus.

Weber, a Niles resident originally from St. Joseph, is the chief executive officer of the YMCA of Greater Michiana. He was named Trustee at Large to complete the term of Jeff Curry, who resigned in December. Weber’s term on the Board of Trustees runs through Dec. 31, 2024.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” Weber said. “When I graduated from St. Joseph High School, Lake Michigan College served as my launching pad. I came here for a year, earning a lot of credits before I decided to continue my college career at Western Michigan University. I can’t think of a better way to serve than to give back to the college that helped me get started.”

Weber has led the YMCA of Greater Michiana since 2012, providing leadership to three fitness facilities, two childcare centers, and one resident camp.

His passion lies in strengthening communities by offering programs that support people at every stage of life, both at the YMCA and beyond its brick-and-mortar facilities where services are needed most.

Before his tenure at the YMCA, Weber spent over two decades in finance as director of finance and accounting at Teachers Credit Union and chief financial officer at United Federal Credit Union.

After transferring from LMC, he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Michigan University and an MBA in finance and economics from Indiana University.

Weber also has a long history of public service and serves on the board of directors for Niles Community Schools, Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce, Be Healthy Berrien Steering Committee, Corewell Health Foundation Southwest Michigan, Niles Downtown Development Authority, and Hunter Foundation.

“In Niles Community Schools, we see a lot of students who are not interested in a four-year college degree,” Weber said. “They want to join the workforce. LMC has strong career, technology, and trade programs that can help students like these find a career path that makes sense to them. I want to connect K-12 students to the community college experience. I want to connect them to the training and businesses in our community that need skilled workers. How can I help build that connection? That’s a question I want to answer.”

For more information about LMC’s Board of Trustees, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/board.