Plainwell sweeps Eddies in Wolverine Conference meet Published 4:21 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1 of 8

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg was swept by Plainwell in a Wolverine Conference dual meet Tuesday.

The Eddies and Trojans ran under nearly perfect conditions with temperatures in the low 70s and bright sunshine.

Plainwell won the girls meet 89-48 and the boys meet 72.5-64.5.

Picking up first-place finishes for the Edwardsburg girls track team were Abby Hess (100), Macy Andress (100 and 300 hurdles), Sarah Pippin (high jump) and Amelia Colvin (long jump).

Earning first-place efforts for the Edwardsburg boys track team were Dane Bailey (1,600 and 3,200), Nathan Kinder (300 hurdles), Larson Fessenden (shot put and discus), 1,600 relay (Kaleb Brown, Kya Bryant, Mobius Stubblefield, Dylan Leep) and 3,200 relay (Dane Bailey, George Scupham, Titus Devlin, Kaleb Brown).