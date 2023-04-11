South Bend man gets prison time on drug, weapons charges Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

NILES — A South Bend man is going to prison after being arrested with drugs and a weapon in Niles Township earlier this year.

Jeremy Paul Cadwell, 31, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and carrying a concealed weapon was sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court to concurrent prison terms of 14 months to 20 years and 14 months to five years.

He has credit for 82 days already served and must pay $266 in fines and costs. His weapon was forfeited. He was given credit for time served, 257 days, and had his probation revoked in another case where he violated his probation from an earlier failure to pay child support conviction.

The current incident occurred Jan. 18 when he was arrested in Niles Township by members of the Southwest Michigan Drug Enforcement Team.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford asked Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith to consider a probation sentence rather than prison. Cadwell admitted he had made a terrible mistake and apologized to the court and to his family.

Judge Smith noted that Cadwell had been given previous opportunities on probation in the past and not taken advantage of them. She said she was also concerned that while his record wasn’t the worst she had seen that he had committed a new crime while on probation.