Ruth Owens Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

March 21, 1955-April 7, 2023

Ruth E. Owens, 68, of Roseland, formerly of Niles, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana on Friday, April 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on March 21, 1955, to the late Robert and Mary (Wainscott) Owens.

Ruth graduated high school and retired after many years of working as a medical clerk. She was very active in the Niles Scream Park for over sixteen years. She was gifted as an artist, both drawing and painting and wrote beautiful poetry along with many other arts and crafts. She will also be remembered for her exceptional ability to make lovely floral arrangements for special occasions including family weddings and celebrations. She was an avid gardener and many will miss her delicious handmade chocolates.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her life partner, John Toth; as well as her siblings, Joe and John Owens and Judy Hadary.

Ruth will be missed by her son, Troy (Heather) Lindsley of Niles; a daughter, Traci (William) Trepanier of Niles; five grandchildren, Katelynn Dolgos of Grandville, Michigan, Reeonna (James) George of Niles, Joshua Wilson of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Ryan Modlin of Niles and Bryson Rhodes of Niles; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Silas along with two on the way that will hear stories of how wonderful their great-grandmother was.

A time to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Niles Scream Park at 855 Mayflower Road in Niles, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels at 121 W. Garst Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601.

Condolences and memories of Ruth may be shared with her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.