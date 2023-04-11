Niles main gets probation, jail time for assault Published 6:00 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

NILES — A Niles man accused of assault was sentenced to probation and jail.

Joseph Lewis, 61, of Niles, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to two years probation, 300 days in jail with credit for 207 days served and $1,698 in fines and costs. He must served 90 days on tether after he gets out of jail.

The incident occurred Sept. 4, 2022 in Niles. According to the victim impact statement mentioned in court, the victim said she is afraid to go out in public and feels hopeless.

Lewis apologized for his actions and said he isn’t a violent person.

Judge Smith told Lewis that he was “very, very close” to going to prison and will likely go to prison if he violates his probation.

“You are one probation violation away from going to prison,” she said. “I will give you the opportunity for probation but you have to stay sober.”