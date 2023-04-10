Mt. Cavalry Baptist hosts inaurgural Resurrection 5K Walk Published 3:30 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

NILES — A crisp spring morning along the St. Joseph River proved to be the perfect setting for a local church’s new Easter weekend event.

Dozens of churchgoers and community members attended Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church’s inaugural Resurrection 5K Walk Saturday morning at the Niles Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

The family-friendly event included a 5K walk – beginning and ending at the amphitheater – that will took participants on a scenic route through the Riverwalk Trail. The event culminated with an Easter egg hunt, food and refreshments at Plym Park.

“I thought it was a great turnout,” said Mt. Calvary Baptist Pastor Bryant Bacon. “Everybody enjoyed themselves. Next year I think we’ll be able to get a little bit more participation. Yeah, but I am very, very grateful for the turnout. We had people from all over this area. We have people from Elkhart, South Bend, so it was a great turnout.”

Bacon said he was looking to create a new community-oriented event and was inspired by the Niles-Buchanan YMCA’s annual Thanksgiving Day Run to create a 5K walk for the church. He thanked the YMCA for helping to mark the 5K course.

“People were asking what it was for, and my point was really celebrating the resurrection,” he said. “That’s what it’s for, bringing awareness to the resurrection but at the same time bringing the community together, so we could focus on two goals.”