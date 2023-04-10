Larry Lee Springsteen Published 11:11 am Monday, April 10, 2023

July 9, 1952-April 2, 2023

Larry L. Springsteen, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Larry was born in Dowagiac, Michigan on Aug. 9, 1952. He graduated from Dowagiac Union Schools in 1970 and later went on to graduate from the United Electronics Institute in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He enlisted and served in the United States Army for 12 years and was honorably discharged in 1987. Larry worked for the United States government at White Sands Missile Range for 10 years and later the El Paso Intelligence Center for 21 years and retired in 2018. He loved radios and all things related and was a very active member of the El Paso Amateur Radio community under the callsign WB8LBZ.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Laurence and Virginia Springsteen, sister Nancy Lang, and two brother-in-laws; AJ Wilson and Jim Elliot.

He leaves behind his wife of 39 years Chong Springsteen, son; Paul Springsteen, daughters; Maria and Ester Springsteen, sisters; Susan Wilson and Mary Lou Peterson, brothers-in-law; Gail Peterson and John Lang, sister-in-law: Jin Elliot, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family-in-law in South Korea.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., in Korean and English on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, with a Committal Service to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast. Please visit his online memorial at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net, or leave a message of memory locally at wagnercares.com