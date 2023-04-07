Dowagiac resident, South Bend teen injured in two-vehicle Volinia Township crash Published 7:14 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — A 73 year-old Dowagiac resident and a South Bend teen were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle Volinia Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 11:58 a.m. Friday, his office responded to a two-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road, Volinia Township.

Initial Investigation showed that Jared Steiner, 28, of Marcellus, was traveling eastbound on Marcellus Highway. Steiner had a passenger, Maria Steiner, 1, of Marcellus, in the vehicle at the time of the crash. 73-year-old Allie Williams, of Dowagiac, was traveling north on Decatur Road and failed to yield to oncoming traffic when entering Marcellus Highway, causing the crash. Williams had a passenger, Darius Stewart, 19, of South Bend, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Williams and Stewart were transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. Drugs and Alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies at the scene were, Wayne Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance, and Marcellus Ambulance.