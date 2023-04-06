Dowagiac woman, children injured in single vehicle Pokagon Township crash Published 1:23 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac woman and three children were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle crash in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that on April 6, 2023 at approximately 6 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on M-51. The crash was just North of Indian Lake Road in Pokagon Township.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Rhonda Owen, 31, of Dowagiac, was heading northbound on M-51 when a deer ran in front of her vehicle. Owen attempted to miss the deer by swerving, causing the vehicle to hit the loose gravel on the shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle was then overcorrected when re-entering the roadway, causing the vehicle to rollover before coming to rest on the north side of the roadway.

In the vehicle at the time of the crash was Alivia Brown, 9, Alayah Brown, 7, and Raven Fonder, 2. All occupants were transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

Assisting on Scene were a first responder from the Indian Lake Fire Department, the Pokagon Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance Service. All occupants were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.