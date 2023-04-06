Authorities seek help locating gas station robbery suspect Published 2:41 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in the identification of a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a gas station at Dale’s Mini-Mart, 2323 N. 5 th St., at approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in Niles Chharter Township.

Preliminary photos are not great quality, but the suspect is described as a skinny black male approximately 5’10” in height who was wearing a black ski mask. He was carrying a small square camouflage backpack and was wearing a black ski mask. The suspect fled on foot.

Those with any information please contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (269) 983-7141, ext 7224.