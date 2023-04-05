Mno-Bmadsen, Cressy Commercial Real Estate announce merger Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, has announced it has acquired a majority stake in Cressy Commercial Real Estate.

The transaction closed on March 31, 2023. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mno-Bmadsen will benefit from additional resources to manage the real estate needs of its growing portfolio of investments. The merger will also expand the broad array of Mno-Bmadsen commercial real estate investments in alignment with the pursuit of asset diversification to support the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi for future generations.

The merger will enable Cressy to expand into new markets and implement their strategic goals while continuing to provide service to past and future clients.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Mno-Bmadsen. The long-term growth strategies of the company will be greatly accelerated and further strengthened via alignment with the Mno-Bmadsen family of companies,” said George Cressy Jr., Chairman of the Board. “We have been partners with Mno for years in various endeavors, and we believe our core values and service-based ideologies are in alignment and will create a very dynamic partnership for generations to come,” said Cressy.

Julio Martinez, CEO of Mno-Bmadsen, has assisted the Pokagon Band in developing a diverse portfolio of companies operating within the construction services, manufacturing, architecture, and engineering industries.

“We are excited to add Cressy Commercial Real Estate to our family of portfolio companies. We have long believed that commercial real estate is a natural growth sector for our portfolio, and with Cressy as a partner will have confidence this will be a catalyst for significant growth,” said Martinez.

Chris Fielding, the current CEO of Cressy, will continue to serve the company in his capacity, and the current partners in the company will continue to serve the community as they have for decades. Cressy is currently undertaking the renovation of the former Mishawaka Police Department, which will serve as the corporate headquarters for all divisions of the company.