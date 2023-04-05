Lozmack tosses no-hitter as Bucks open with sweep Published 8:07 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

BUCHANAN — Finally, the Buchanan softball team got to open its season Tuesday afternoon.

The Bucks did it in style with a sweep of visiting River Valley that included a Camille Lozmack no-hitter in the nightcap.

Buchanan (2-0) defeated the Mustangs 5-1 and 10-0.

Lozmack struck out 12 in recording the five-inning no-hitter in the second game of the non-league doubleheader.

After getting off to a slow start in the opening game, the Bucks exploded out of the gate with a five-run first inning in the nightcap.

Lozmack singled to open the bottom of the first inning. One out later, Hannah Herman drew a walk and Hailee Kara followed with a two-run double to get Buchanan on scoreboard.

The Bucks added two more runs with two outs a Cameron Carlson singled home Kara and Kamille Lemon doubled home Carlson and Alyvia Hickok, who was hit by a pitch.

Buchanan added four more runs in the third inning as Hannah Tompkins led off with a single and scored on a double by Carlson. Hickok drew a walk before Lemon’s sacrifice fly plated Carlson and Hickok scored on a passed back to make it 8-0. The final run of the inning was scored by Lozmack, who tripled and stole home.

The Bucks would add a run in the fifth as Herman tripled to score Caitlyn Horvath, who had walked.

Buchanan finished the game with 12 hits, including two each from Lozmack, Herman and Carlson.

In the opening game, the Bucks scored all of its runs over a three inning stretch. Buchanan scored single runs in the third and fifth innings and three runs in the fourth.

The Bucks had 10 hits in the contest, led by Horvath, who was 4-for-4 with a double. Lozmack had a pair of hits, as did Tompkins, who doubled and tripled. Carlson also had a double.

Kara earned the victory as she tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and just one walk.

Buchanan returns to the diamond Thursday as it heads to Niles for a non-conference doubleheader.