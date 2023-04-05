Dowagiac’s Spring Open House Weekend set for April 21-22 Published 10:22 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac’s retail community will usher in the new season with Spring Open House Weekend Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.

“This premier promotion is being hosted by locally-owned specialty shops and restaurants in and outside of the downtown,” said Vickie Phillipson, owner of Cottage Gallery, who is the former program director of the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority.

‘While we have always hosted a Christmas Open House Weekend, customers suggested we hold a similar event in spring,” Phillipson said. “Our loyal customers spoke, we listened and we will premier our first-annual spring open house this month!”

“Successful business communities have strong relationships with their customers and among themselves,” Phillipson said. When she reached out to fellow merchants in March, everyone was on board. “Because we work so well together, we are able to host new retail promotions such as this. As a business community, Spring Open House Weekend is the perfect opportunity to express our appreciation to our local customers and day-visitors.”

Dowagiac merchants have been receiving spring and summer shipments for the past six weeks.

“We are excited to unveil new merchandise lines and the hottest trends for 2023 in apparel and accessories, and home decor and furniture,” Phillipson said. “While business owners will model their spring promotion to their specific location, customers will enjoy drawings, door prizes, give-aways, special sales and presentations, and food or drink.”

Claudia Zebell, owner of Rosy Tomorrows, said she is happy to participate in the first-annual spring open house. “We are also excited to celebrate our ninth year in business and look forward to seeing our returning customers.”

At The Marshall Shoppe, store owner Cathy Franz is fully stocked in new spring and summer apparel. For spring open house weekend she will also host a trunk show, featuring Michigan’s Rachel Marie Designs of Swarovski crystal jewelry.

Participating locations of Spring Open House Weekend April 21 & 22 include: Bow Wow Bakery & Bath, Caruso’s, Cottage Gallery, The Crafty Gals, Deck the Halls, Flowers by Anna, Imperial Furniture, The Marshall Shoppe, Oh My Old Made New, Olympia Books, Rosy Tomorrows, Who Knew? Consignment, The Wounded Minnow and Yarn on Front.